3-yr-old boy found dead in public toilet; autopsy report awaited: Delhi Police

The body of a three-year-old boy was found inside a public toilet at Jhilmil Industrial Area near Vivek Vihar in east Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Police said there were no visible injury marks found in the boy’s body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exact cause of death is still being ascertained as the police are awaiting the child’s autopsy report.

Police officials said they are also looking at the possibility of sexual assault.

No FIR (first information report) was registered till Friday afternoon.

Also Read: Karnataka jeweler, 26, killed by father, say cops

“We are waiting for the autopsy report and will take legal action accordingly. As of now, we are not in the position to rule out any possibility. We have also learnt about the poor health conditions that the boy was having,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

DCP Sathiyasundaram said the body of the boy was spotted around 4pm by some local boys when they had gone to use the toilet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of them raised an alarm and the local police were informed about it.

A police team reached the spot and the child’s body was sent shifted to the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.