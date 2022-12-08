Karnataka jeweler, 26, killed by father, say cops

In Karnataka's Hubballi, cops on Thursday held seven accused for the alleged involvement in the murder of a jeweler, reported news agency ANI. The police also declared that the primary accused in the case is the father of the victim, who allegedly hired goons to kill his own son.

According to the report, Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ramm said, "Akhil, 26, was a jeweler and he was murdered on December 1. One of Akhil’s relatives filed the missing case on December 3. The case was fishy and after interrogating the family members including Akhil’s father, he confessed that he had hired six persons to kill his son."

Labhu Ram also told that personal issues between father and son led to the brutal murder. Police are investigating all the accused and more details about the murder will be revealed later, he added.

The body of Akhil was buried at a sugarcane farm in Hubballi’s Devakoppa area. "The role of each accused has to be ascertained. The main accused, Akhil's father handed over the victim to the killers at the murder location and returned home alone. The dead body of Akhil was buried by the accused at a sugarcane field in Devikoppa near on the day of his murder,” the senior cop was quoted as a saying.

A team of experts from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Forensic Science Wing, performed the postmortem at the site, and the experts from the Regional Forensic Lab in Hubblli gathered vital information in connection with the murder case, police added.

