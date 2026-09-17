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4 arrested for extorting 2.15 lakh from man after luring him through dating app in Delhi

4 arrested for extorting ₹2.15 lakh from man after luring him through dating app in Delhi

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 15:34:56 IST
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New Delhi, Four people have been arrested for allegedly extorting 2.15 lakh from a 44-year-old man after luring him through a dating app in the Najafgarh area, officials said on Thursday. One of the accused posed as a policeman.

4 arrested for extorting ₹2.15 lakh from man after luring him through dating app in Delhi
4 arrested for extorting ₹2.15 lakh from man after luring him through dating app in Delhi

Police have identified the accused as Mandeep , Preeti , Kamlesh and Ritu .

According to police, the complainant, a Mathura resident in Uttar Pradesh, met a woman through a dating app, was called to Dhansa Metro Station and taken to a house in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh.

The complainant alleged that after reaching the premises, the accused threatened him and forced him to transfer money through multiple UPI and bank transactions, as well as in cash.

Following his complaint, Chhawla police station registered a case on September 14.

Police established the sequence of events, identified the alleged roles of the four accused, arrested them and recovered 70,500 from them.

Police said the victim was allegedly forced to transfer 1.93 lakh through bank-to-bank and UPI transactions, while 22,000 was taken in cash.

Mandeep, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, has four previous cases registered against him, including three cases of alleged extortion in Sonipat and one case under the IPC at Kanjhawala police station, police said.

In 2023, Dwarka North police station registered a case against Kamlesh.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused persons' previous involvement, identify any other alleged associates or victims and trace the remaining proceeds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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