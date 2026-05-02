4 booked over illegal parking near metro stations in Gurugram

The district police has booked four men for illegally parking their private vehicles in the public way during the peak hours and disrupting the traffic, an officer said on Thursday.

During an inspection drive in DLF Phase-II on Wednesday evening, around four vehicles were found blocking roads near the Phase-II rapid metro and Sikanderpur metro stations, the officer said.

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During an inspection drive in DLF Phase-II on Wednesday evening, around four vehicles were found blocking roads near the Phase-II rapid metro and Sikanderpur metro stations, the officer said.

A case was registered against the vehicle owners under the relevant sections. “In one instance, an SUV was found wrongfully parked outside the Sikanderpur metro station at 7.45pm. The accused, a resident of Aligarh residing in Sector 33, had carelessly parked his vehicle, creating public nuisance and blocking the movement of vehicular traffic,” the officer said.

A similar scene was seen outside the rapid metro station, where an SUV was found wrongfully parked at 9.05pm. “The driver of the car was directed to immediately clear the busy stretch, following which an FIR under section 285 (danger or obstruction in public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the driver,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said two other people, residents of Ravi Nagar and Lav Kush Yadav of Pratapgarh, were also booked under similar sections and circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said two other people, residents of Ravi Nagar and Lav Kush Yadav of Pratapgarh, were also booked under similar sections and circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police also removed around 180 stalled vehicles on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway in April to clear the roadway and obstructions on the high-speed corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police also removed around 180 stalled vehicles on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway in April to clear the roadway and obstructions on the high-speed corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The vehicles were identified by enforcement officials, and recovery vans were roped in to remove the stalled vehicles lying along NH 48 for weeks due to breakdowns, crashes, and running out of fuel, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vehicles were identified by enforcement officials, and recovery vans were roped in to remove the stalled vehicles lying along NH 48 for weeks due to breakdowns, crashes, and running out of fuel, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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