4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved

Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. “The caller said that the kids, aged 11-12 years, had come to play near the Yamuna in Vishwakarma Colony of Kalindi Kunj, and were missing.

Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot met the caller, Sadkat, 38, who said that his son Mohammed Ali along with three other boys had gone to the Yamuna’s bank but didn’t return,” a police officer said.

Police said that the boys have been identified as Mohammed Ali, 11, Sahil, 13, Farman, 13 and Rihan 13, all residents of Jaitpur Extension.

Sadkat told police that while searching for his son, he found clothes for four kids on the Yamuna bank. “Immediately,a team of the district disaster management authority, swimmers from the flood department, boats with search lights, fire department officials, a Cats ambulance and staff from the office of the District Magistrate (East) were called to the spot. Swimmers and divers started searching for the children in the Yamuna with the help of search lights. Around 5pm, body of one child was recovered from the river,” the officer said.

The boy was identified as Farman. The search for the other three was still going on, police said.

“Parents of all four children are labourers,” the officer said.

Meanwhile in south west Delhi’s Kishangarh, a 13 year old girl died of drowning at the Sanjay Van Lake. Police said they received information about the incident at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The teenager, a resident of Munirka, studied in class 6 at a government school.

