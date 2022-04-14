4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
- Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others.
Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. “The caller said that the kids, aged 11-12 years, had come to play near the Yamuna in Vishwakarma Colony of Kalindi Kunj, and were missing.
Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot met the caller, Sadkat, 38, who said that his son Mohammed Ali along with three other boys had gone to the Yamuna’s bank but didn’t return,” a police officer said.
Police said that the boys have been identified as Mohammed Ali, 11, Sahil, 13, Farman, 13 and Rihan 13, all residents of Jaitpur Extension.
Sadkat told police that while searching for his son, he found clothes for four kids on the Yamuna bank. “Immediately,a team of the district disaster management authority, swimmers from the flood department, boats with search lights, fire department officials, a Cats ambulance and staff from the office of the District Magistrate (East) were called to the spot. Swimmers and divers started searching for the children in the Yamuna with the help of search lights. Around 5pm, body of one child was recovered from the river,” the officer said.
The boy was identified as Farman. The search for the other three was still going on, police said.
“Parents of all four children are labourers,” the officer said.
Meanwhile in south west Delhi’s Kishangarh, a 13 year old girl died of drowning at the Sanjay Van Lake. Police said they received information about the incident at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The teenager, a resident of Munirka, studied in class 6 at a government school.
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
