4 held for obstructing BLO in Old Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people have been arrested for allegedly obstructing a government school teacher on election duty, humiliating and preventing her from carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Walled City earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

Woman alleged that accused abused her and refused to accept the enumeration forms. (Representative photo)

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Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused have been identified as Mohammad Sabreen, 44; Ateeq ur Rehman, 58; Mohammad Asif, 50; and Mohammad Aftab, 44, all residents of the Turkman Gate area.

According to police, the complainant, a 30-year-old resident of Old Delhi, who teaches special education at a government school and is deployed as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), alleged that on July 5, while distributing enumeration forms in the Fatak Telian area under Chandni Mahal police station, one of the accused forcibly placed a BLO register on her lap and signed it despite her objection. She alleged that three other accused present at the spot laughed, abused her and refused to accept the enumeration forms.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged conduct left her humiliated and prevented her from completing the exercise, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged conduct left her humiliated and prevented her from completing the exercise, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“One man placed the register on my lap. I was trying to pick it up, but he forced it on my lap to sign it. The other three men looked at each other and laughed sheepishly. The whole incident made me feel very uncomfortable,” she told HT.

Police said the woman did not immediately report the matter and instead consulted her senior officers. The issue was later brought to the notice of the ADM (Old Delhi), who informed the police on Thursday. During questioning, the complainant told police that the delay in filing the complaint was due to her consulting her seniors on the appropriate course of action, the officer said.

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Police said an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duty), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 3(5), which deals with criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.