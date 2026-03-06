4 killed in accidents across Delhi, nearly 5K challans issued

Four people were killed in separate road accidents across the national capital on Holi on Wednesday, even as a citywide enforcement drive by the Delhi Traffic Police led to nearly 5,000 prosecutions for traffic violations, police said on Thursday. Police said that 3,000 personnel, including 79 teams with alcometers were deployed across major intersections and vulnerable stretches. (HT PHOTO)

An elderly couple was killed after their scooter was hit by an overturned taxi following a multi-vehicle collision on Lajpat Nagar flyover on Wednesday evening, police said. The victims were identified as Samir Roy, 66, and his wife Chhavi Roy, 58, residents of Shastri Park in east Delhi.

Police received information about the incident from AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital around 11.45pm. Teams inspected the site where two damaged vehicles - a taxi and the couple’s scooter - were found.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a speeding EcoSport car first rammed into a taxi, causing it to overturn on the flyover. The taxi then struck the scooter,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that the EcoSport driver is yet to be identified.

According to data shared by Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 4,929 challans were issued during the day. Of these, 1,204 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving, while 3,725 were booked for other traffic violations such as dangerous driving, jumping red lights and riding without helmets.

Police said that 3,000 personnel, including 79 teams with alcometers were deployed across major intersections and vulnerable stretches to deter drunken and reckless driving.

Compared to last year, the total number of prosecutions saw a sharp decline. In 2025, traffic police issued 7,230 challans during Holi enforcement drive, including 1,213 cases of drunken driving.

Zone-wise data showed that enforcement was widespread across the city. The Western Range recorded the highest number of prosecutions with 969 challans. This was followed by the Central Range with 884 challans, the Southern Range with 857, the Eastern Range with 854, and the Northern Range with 760.

Officials said random breath analyser tests were conducted at several checkpoints as part of preventive measures.

Police added that while overall violations were lower compared to last year, drunken driving continues to remain a concern during festive occasions.

Authorities added that awareness campaigns were also conducted. “Integrated teams with traffic police and district police were deployed at 134 special pickets to increase visibility and prosecute violators,” a senior police officer said.

Challans like pollution under control and wrong-side driving were also issued, taking the total number of challans to 11,179 on Wednesday.