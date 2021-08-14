4 men held for smuggling arms in Delhi

The Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested four men who were smuggling arms in the Capital, said senior officers on Thursday. The police recovered 55 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from them. One of the men, police said, was convicted in a 2007 kidnapping case but was released on parole from the jail some months ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the police has launched a special drive against suppliers of illegal firearms, and that in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, police have also increased surveillance on such gangs smuggling weapons into Delhi.

“During surveillance, it transpired that illegal weapons were brought into Delhi from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Sendhwa and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh besides other parts of the country,” he said.

