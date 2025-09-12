4 teen girls attack schoolmate with blade in fight ‘over boy’ in Delhi

A 15-year-old girl – a student of Class 10 – was allegedly attacked with a blade by four schoolgirls outside their school in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around 1pm on Tuesday when the girls waylaid the victim after school hours, according to investigators.

A video of the attack shows the accused slapping her, pulling her hair, and then slashing her face and back with a blade. Investigators said the victim sustained deep gashes on her face, back, and waist, requiring more than 20 stitches.

According to police, the assault stemmed from a fight five days earlier “over a male friend,” during which the victim allegedly abused one of the accused. Seeking revenge, the girl conspired with her friends -- students of another nearby school -- to “teach her a lesson.”

The victim and one of the accused study at a Delhi Government School in Rohini.

DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said, “A PCR call was received regarding the attack on a 15-year-old girl. She was found to have been assaulted with a blade on her face by a group of girls. At the hospital, she was declared unfit for statement, and her medico-legal case report was kept pending. Later, we found that four girls, all aged 14-15, carried out the assault.”

Police confirmed that after receiving the medical report on Thursday, they had initiated legal action, but a case was yet to be registered till the time of going to press. “The other girls will be questioned and booked under appropriate sections,” Ranjan said.

The victim alleged that the group had been harassing her for months. “They keep targeting me and hurling abuses. Last week, they did the same. I don’t know why they called others and attacked me. They slit my cheek with a blade and tried stabbing me in the back,” she told HT.