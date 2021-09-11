Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 40 rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged underpass after heavy rain in Delhi
delhi news

40 rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged underpass after heavy rain in Delhi

The private bus was headed to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and got trapped in the underpass after heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leaving many areas waterlogged.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday, resulting in waterlogged situations in several parts of the city.

As many as 40 passengers were rescued from a private bus after it was trapped at a waterlogged underpass following incessant rain in Delhi on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg told news agency PTI. The bus was headed to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and got stuck at the underpass of Palam flyover, according to officials.

At 11.30am, the DFS received a call seeking assistance with the trapped bus. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued safely,” Garg was quoted as saying by PTI.

Widespread rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, resulting in waterlogged situations in several parts of the city. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was also flooded with people taking to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the nearly inundated tarmac. “Due to heavy downpour, passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilised and the operations are back to normal since 9am,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) tweeted earlier in the day.

Waterlogging was also reported in RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Marg, Munirka, and Badarpur, among other areas in the Capital. The Public Works Department (PWD) said that it has deployed its staff to pump out rainwater from the streets.

RELATED STORIES

According to the latest alerts issued by the Delhi Traffic Police between 2pm and 4pm, Rani Khera underpass, Dwarka-Sector 20 road number 226, and GTK Road are to be avoided as these areas are still waterlogged.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain over Delhi on Saturday, with the rainfall likely to witness a gradual reduction starting Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi fire service
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Metro's Red Line section faces technical issues, services delayed

‘Cleared up within 30 mins’: Scindia on waterlogging at Delhi airport

Miranda House ranked #1: Eminent alumni elated, reminisce good ol’ days

Rain floods Delhi airport forecourt, flights delayed due to bad weather
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP