40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday.

The alleged attacker, Nakul Kumar Das, who was drunk at the time of the incident, was handed over to the police by his family within hours of the murder, police said.

The victim was identified as Jitender Mahto, who is originally from Sitamarhi in Bihar but was living in a rented house in Sainik Enclave, near Mohan Garden in Ranhola with his wife, three children and brother. His ailing parents live in their native village. The first information report (FIR) was registered on the statement by Jitender’s friend, Virender Kumar Mahto, who is also an eyewitness to the incident.

According to investigators, Jitender’s murder took place around 9pm at a crowded market in the Tiranga Chowk area of Mohan Garden. Police officers, quoting the statement by Virender, said that Jitender called him on Saturday evening and asked him to meet him at the market. The two earlier sold clothes on footpaths in the market but shut down the business around two months ago. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.

“As we had not met for the past several days, I went to meet Jitender. We were talking at a pan-tobacco kiosk. Nakul Kumar, whom we knew as he lived in the nearby area, was eating momos at an adjacent shop. As we started leaving, Jitender’s shoulder touched Nakul’s hand due to which his plate of momos fell on the road,” an investigator said citing Virender’s statement.

“Nakul who appeared drunk and was carrying a bottle of beer in his hand, started abusing Jitender. An altercation broke out between them and it soon turned into a fight. During the fight, Nakul took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Jitender in his neck. Jitender started bleeding and as some onlookers and I tried to help him, Nakul fled,” the officer added quoting the statement.

Police said Jitender was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A police team along with forensic experts reached the crime scene after being informed about the murder. They collected evidence from the spot and reached the police station, where they found Nakul had already surrendered.

According to police officers, Nakul’s family members found him near a petrol pump in Ranhola and noticed blood on his clothes, and a blood stained knife in his hand. After learning that he had stabbed a man, Nakul’s brother informed the police and took him to Ranhola police station where a case of murder was registered against him, and he was placed under arrest, the officers said. Nakul, the officers said, is a school drop-out having no previous criminal record.

Jitender’s family have alleged that the alleged accused and his mother have threatened them with dire consequences if they “pursued the murder case”. Jitender’s aunt, Sunita Devi alleged that when the victim’s 19-year-old son, Pankaj Kumar Mahto, asked Nakul at the police station why he killed his father, the accused responded with a threat and said, “I will kill him as well after coming out of the jail”.

“Nakul mother also came to our house and threatened us. We are living in fear,” said Devi.

When asked about the family’s allegations, a senior police officer, who asked not to be named said, “The family has not told us anything about the threats. We will surely look into it and take action as per law.”

Murders over trivial issues or sudden provocation have been a cause of concern for Delhi Police as it has remained the second highest reasons for killings in the national capital in the recent years. According to Delhi Police’s annual report of 2021, of the 459 murder case registered in that year, at least 137 or 30% were over sudden provocation or trivial issues. Personal enmity and disputes accounted for 36% of the murders in 2021.

“Nakul’s family handed him over to the police. We are trying to find out from where he got the knife and why he had kept it in his pocket,” the officer cited above said.

Jitender was the only earning member in the family. His family members have sought help from the government for their livelihood and to ensure that Nakul gets the strictest possible punishment for the murder.

