45-year-old street vendor shot dead in west Delhi

A 45-year-old street vendor in weekly markets was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on west Delhi’s Paschimpuri main road on Monday night. Police said personal enmity or property dispute may be the motive behind the crime. Manzur was returning from the weekly market in Madipur on his rickshaw, when he was shot from close range.

According to police, Mohammad Manzur lived at TC Camp in Rajouri Garden and sold clothes in weekly markets in Delhi. Manzur allegedly had property disputes with his brothers at their ancestral village in Bihar’s Madhubani.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that at 10pm on Monday, the Punjabi Bagh police station was informed about a person who was admitted to a private hospital in west Delhi with gunshot injuries and was declared brought dead.

“Manzur was returning from the weekly market in Madipur on his rickshaw, when he was shot from close range. Circumstances suggest personal enmity. There is no angle of robbery. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at the addresses of suspects,” the DCP said.