47-year-old held for sending 1,100 threats to schools, courts

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Karnataka’s Mysuru for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax threat messages targeting schools, high courts and government offices across the country. Police said the threats were sent through emails and other communication channels (Photo for representation)

Police said Srinivas Louis was apprehended from his rented house on Thursday following a coordinated operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

The arrest came after the Delhi High Court, Assembly, and multiple education and government institutes received bomb threats in the recent weeks. “These threats had led to heightened security measures, evacuations and disruption of normal functioning at several institutions. In one such instance, a judge of the Delhi High Court had also lodged a formal complaint after receiving a threat email,” an officer said.

Louis, a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru, is currently unemployed and living with his mother, a retired government employee. Officials said initial investigation suggests he might be suffering from mental distress. “He deliberately targeted prominent institutions, including courts and educational establishments, to maximise panic,” an officer said.

During investigation, the suspect was identified and following a tip-off, a team was sent to Mysuru for his arrest. He is currently being brought to Delhi.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country. Police said the threats were sent through emails and other communication channels, leading to the registration of multiple FIRs in different states.

“The exact motive will be ascertained after he reaches Delhi and a detailed interrogation takes place,” the officer said.

A laptop and multiple SIM cards were recovered from the accused’s possession during search, a senior police officer said, adding that digital evidence is being examined to trace full extent of the messages sent.

The accused was produced before a local court in Mysuru and subsequently taken into custody. Officials said efforts are underway to map all the locations that received the threats and coordinate with law enforcement agencies across states. Police are also examining whether the accused acted alone or had any accomplices.