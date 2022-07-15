Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5 dead after wall collapses at godown in Delhi; 9 injured hospitalised, of which, 2 are critical
5 dead after wall collapses at godown in Delhi; 9 injured hospitalised, of which, 2 are critical

Delhi fire department officials and police are currently at the spot for rescue operations.
Rescue operations are underway at the spot of the wall collapse in Alipur region, Delhi. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 03:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Hemani Bhandari | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi

As many as five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region, police said on Friday. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable, police added.

Delhi fire brigade and police are currently at the spot for rescue operations.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the collapse call was received from Alipur at 12.42pm. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

