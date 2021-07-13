Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5 more held for Bara Hindu Rao shooting that left two passersby dead
delhi news

5 more held for Bara Hindu Rao shooting that left two passersby dead

The attack on Thursday night left two passersby dead after at least four men opened fired at Haji Naeem, a local builder, and his nephew Muneeb at Filmistan near Bara Hindu Rao.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Representational: Police said 30 bullets were fired during the shoot-out on Sunday and the five men were shot in their legs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five people, including the man who planned an alleged attack on a local builder and his nephew in north Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao on Thursday, were arrested after an exchange of fire between them and a team of the special cell at Shamshan Ghat of Wazirabad on Sunday night.

The attack on Thursday night left two passersby dead after at least four men opened fired at Haji Naeem, a local builder, and his nephew Muneeb at Filmistan near Bara Hindu Rao. Police said the attack on Naeem and his nephew was planned by Feroz, and his business partner Danish. Police said the two are local builders in Old Delhi.

Police said 30 bullets were fired during the shoot-out on Sunday and the five men were shot in their legs. A sub-inspector, meanwhile, was shot in the shoulder, and another officer was hit on his bulletproof vest.

On Sunday, a team from Bara Hindu Rao station announced the arrest of four men – Feroz, Rahul alias Charlie, Himanshu and Mehtab — all of whom were held from Delhi and Chandigarh between Saturday and Sunday. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bara hindu rao
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP