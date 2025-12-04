Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
5 more ministries allotted space as part of Central Vista redevelopment plan

HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Dec 04, 2025

Youth affairs and sports, social justice, and women and child development will relocate from Shastri Bhawan and Sankalp Bhawan to GPOA Block-3; tribal affairs and corporate affairs, currently based in Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, will move to Kartavya Bhawan-01

The Union government on Wednesday announced that five more ministries will shift to newly built office complexes as part of the ongoing Central Secretariat consolidation under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue. (PTI)
Two office memorandums issued the same day allotted space to the ministries of youth affairs and sports, social justice and empowerment, women and child development, tribal affairs, and corporate affairs in Netaji Nagar’s GPOA (General Pool Office Accommodation) Block-3 and the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan-01.

The first three ministries — youth affairs and sports, social justice, and women and child development — will relocate from Shastri Bhawan and Sankalp Bhawan to GPOA Block-3. Youth affairs and sports will occupy parts of the 6th to 8th floors; social justice has been assigned portions of the 7th and 8th floors; and women and child development will be housed on the 6th and 7th floors. Parking allocations will be detailed in a separate order.

The ministries of tribal affairs and corporate affairs, currently based in Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, will move to Kartavya Bhawan-01. Both have been allotted sections of the 3rd floor, including designated work-hall areas.

The memorandums instruct all ministries to appoint nodal officers to liaise with facilitation desks and coordinate the movement of staff, furniture, files and IT systems to ensure a seamless transition.

