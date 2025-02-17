5 of 18 New Delhi railway station stampede victims died of traumatic asphyxia
Five of the 18 victims of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night died from traumatic asphyxia.
Five of the 18 victims of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night died from traumatic asphyxia, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in central Delhi said after conducting a postmortem examination of the five bodies on Sunday.
Traumatic asphyxia is a rare condition that occurs when the chest or upper abdomen is severely crushed, impairing breathing and blood return. It can lead to cyanosis, petechiae, and subconjunctival haemorrhage.
“No injured people were brought to RML Hospital. We received five dead bodies on Saturday night from Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) for postmortem. Four of them were females and one was a male. The cause of death of all five patients was ‘traumatic asphyxia’,” a hospital official said.
LNJP did an autopsy of the remaining bodies between 4am and 8 am, said a senior doctor from LNJP. No information has been provided as to the cause of death of those people.
Injured victims
“Of the 12 victims who have received serious injuries, only two are currently at the hospital receiving treatment at the orthopaedic department for serious injuries including fracture. Five injured people – Shailender, Umesh Giri, Anubhav, Ved Praksh Giri and Lalita – have taken leave against medical advice (LAMA) and the rest have been discharged,” said a senior LNJP Hospital doctor.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.