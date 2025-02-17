Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 of 18 New Delhi railway station stampede victims died of traumatic asphyxia

ByRidhima Gupta
Feb 17, 2025 05:47 AM IST

Five of the 18 victims of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night died from traumatic asphyxia.

Five of the 18 victims of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night died from traumatic asphyxia, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in central Delhi said after conducting a postmortem examination of the five bodies on Sunday.

Lok Nayak Hospital handed over five bodies to RML Hospital for an autopsy, and did a post-mortem examination of the remaining ones. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Lok Nayak Hospital handed over five bodies to RML Hospital for an autopsy, and did a post-mortem examination of the remaining ones. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Traumatic asphyxia is a rare condition that occurs when the chest or upper abdomen is severely crushed, impairing breathing and blood return. It can lead to cyanosis, petechiae, and subconjunctival haemorrhage.

“No injured people were brought to RML Hospital. We received five dead bodies on Saturday night from Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) for postmortem. Four of them were females and one was a male. The cause of death of all five patients was ‘traumatic asphyxia’,” a hospital official said.

LNJP did an autopsy of the remaining bodies between 4am and 8 am, said a senior doctor from LNJP. No information has been provided as to the cause of death of those people.

Injured victims

“Of the 12 victims who have received serious injuries, only two are currently at the hospital receiving treatment at the orthopaedic department for serious injuries including fracture. Five injured people – Shailender, Umesh Giri, Anubhav, Ved Praksh Giri and Lalita – have taken leave against medical advice (LAMA) and the rest have been discharged,” said a senior LNJP Hospital doctor.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On