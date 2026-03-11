50 families stay put, NDMC to begin eviction drive at ‘unsafe’ Palika Dham complex on March 11

With the revised deadline for vacating the “structurally unsafe” Palika Dham housing complex in central Delhi expiring on March 7, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will begin forcibly evicting the remaining occupants, senior officials said, adding that about 50 families have refused to vacate despite multiple notices. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will begin forcibly evicting the remaining 50 families, senior officials said, adding that they have refused to vacate despite multiple notices. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The civic body last Tuesday issued a fresh public notice stating that the complex had been declared “dangerous and unsafe” and advising residents to vacate the premises immediately by March 7.

A senior civic official overseeing the process said a drive to remove the remaining occupants is planned from Wednesday. “We have requested the police to provide force for the eviction drive tomorrow. In the first phase, we will vacate 19 flats where families continue to reside even after the retirement or death of the employee,” the official said.

The Palika Dham complex in Gol Market comprises 150 Type-I flats and has been declared unsafe by the NDMC. Built in the 1970s, the structure has deteriorated over the years due to a lack of maintenance.

During a spot check on Tuesday, HT found several families removing electrical appliances and furniture from their homes. Portions of the complex have already been vacated, with waste and junk lying in the corridors.

A member of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), who requested anonymity, said the NDMC should have invested in retrofitting and strengthening the building.

“Buildings older than Palika Dham are still standing. Relocation creates multiple problems, including commuting and school admissions for our children,” he said.

A senior NDMC official said the building is in a dilapidated condition and poses a risk to residents. “Multiple orders have been issued on several occasions directing occupants to vacate the flats, and public notices have also been issued. We have provided the option of alternative accommodation, but some people continue to stay there,” the official said.

“We have information about 19 people who earlier worked for the NDMC but have not vacated their flats even five to ten years after retirement. This has resulted in revenue loss for the NDMC. Since the building is already dilapidated and poses a threat to people’s lives, it will be cleared of residents,” the official added.