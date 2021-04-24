5,000 welfare aid, Covid helpline for construction workers in capital

The Delhi government on Friday said 210,684 workers in the construction sector will be granted a financial assistance of ₹5,000 by the welfare board in the coming days in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing week-long lockdown, which has affected their livelihood. The government also said that, in the next three days, it will set up a helpline for migrant workers to find hospital beds, get medicines, and locate food distribution centres and night shelters.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government said it will once again start providing financial assistance of ₹5,000 to workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWW) – which also registers electricians, plumbers, carpenters and people in occupations associated with the construction sector.

The government also said it will provide free shelter, food and medicines at 205 night shelters across the city after the lockdown triggered anxieties of a repeat of 2020 and prompted thousands of migrant workers to leave the city.

In a statement on Friday, the government said, “A total of 210,684 construction workers will be granted disbursal under this scheme. So far, the Delhi government has disbursed ₹52.88 crore to 105,750 construction workers...

“The Delhi government is also taking rapid action in setting up a helpline for construction, daily wagers and migrant workers, which will be active in the next two or three days. Through this all-encompassing helpline, any worker in Delhi will be able to access information on availability of beds in hospitals, food distribution centres, availability of medicines, etc.”