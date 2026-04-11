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52 vacancies in Delhi pollution body to be filled within 3 months, CPCB tells NGT

CPCB shared an updated status of vacancies and recruitments of all pollution control boards in the country, mentioning that the process to fill all DPCC posts was progressing rapidly.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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Out of the 344 sanctioned posts in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 52 are currently vacant and will be filled within the next three months, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Environmental activists have been calling for fixing the shortage of manpower in the pollution control panels.

The tribunal has been monitoring the vacancies in the DPCC since October 2023, when nearly two-thirds of its posts were found vacant. Of the total 344 posts, 292 have been filled, as per April 1, 2026.

In an April 9 status report, CPCB shared an updated status of vacancies and recruitments of all pollution control boards in the country, mentioning that the process to fill all DPCC posts was progressing rapidly.

“Recruitment of 85 posts (Group-B and C) is being done by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Direct recruitment of 28 posts of senior environmental engineer and environmental engineer is being conducted,” the report read.

Besides, the report also mentioned that Delhi has covered 39 of the mandatory 67 parameters needed for water and wastewater monitoring.

 
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