52-year-old man arrested for stealing oil from IOCL pipeline in Delhi

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing oil from the pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Friday.

Police arrest 52-year-old for stealing oil from IOCL pipeline.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Pochanpur village, they said.

An incident of oil theft from the Delhi-Panipat section of an IOCL pipeline was reported by the company on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police visited the spot and during investigation, it found the pipeline was drilled and a plastic pipe was inserted in it using a valve mechanism, the DCP said.

On excavation, it was found that a machine for extracting oil by drilling holes in the pipeline was installed at the spot, police said.

The pipe was laid in an underground tunnel dug by those involved in the theft, and it surfaces in Rakesh’s plot. He is being interrogated and efforts are on to nab the whole group, the DCP added.

