Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign
delhi news

5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
HT Image

As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

“The second week of the campaign focused on outreach related to three wheelers and many users came forward sharing their positive experience. The Delhi government will soon initiate the process for registration of e-autorickshaws. By switching to e-autorickshaws, people will be able to save around 29,000 per year annually on fuel as compared to their CNG equivalents,” said Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. On the launch of the campaign, Kejriwal also said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the Capital. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP