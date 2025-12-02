A 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling his 36-year-old wife, Anju, a salon and boutique owner in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur, following an argument, police said. 55-year-old arrested for killing salon-owner wife in Maujpur

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra identified the victim by her first name, Anju, and her husband as Satish alias Ashok, both residents of Maujpur.

Police received a call at the Jafrabad police station around 2am on Sunday reporting a woman lying unconscious inside a partially closed shop in Maujpur’s Maujpur locality. A police team reached the spot to find Anju lying unresponsive on the floor of her salon–boutique.

She was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A forensic team later examined the premises and collected evidence before the body was sent for post-mortem.

“During the initial inspection, her mobile phone was found missing, raising suspicion that it may have been removed intentionally by the killer,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators questioned Satish after contradictions surfaced in his account. According to police, Anju lived in Maujpur with her 16-year-old son from her first marriage and her second husband, Satish. On Saturday night, when she failed to return home, her son went to the salon to check on her and found her unconscious.

He called Satish, who reached the spot and took her to the hospital. During questioning, Satish claimed he had returned home by 10.30pm. “CCTV footage later showed him leaving the parlour after 11.30pm, which made him the prime suspect,” the officer said.

During sustained interrogation, Satish allegedly broke down and disclosed that he had strangled his wife during a heated argument. Police said Satish suspected she was involved with another man.

Police later recovered the missing mobile phone on Satish’s disclosure. The device was subsequently retrieved at his instance.

A case under section 103(1) (murder) and 305 (punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Jafrabad police station.

