6 boys held for stabbing man during robbery in Delhi

New Delhi

Police said all the accused are aged 16 or 17 and they recovered two knives and the victim’s phone from their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six boys were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man and robbing him of his mobile phone at a park near Shyam Nagar in Okhla Phase-III on Wednesday night, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The victim is being treated at AIIMS and is currently out of danger, they said.

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Police said all the accused are aged 16 or 17 and they recovered two knives and the victim’s phone from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that at 8.31pm on Wednesday, Okhla Industrial Area police station received information regarding an armed robbery and assault at the Delhi Development Authority’s park near Shyam Nagar.

“A police team reached the scene and learnt that 26-year-old Subrata Manna was passing through a comparatively dark pathway in the DDA park while coming from Harkesh Nagar, when unidentified assailants, armed with knives, intercepted him. The assailants allegedly assaulted Manna, stabbed him, and robbed him of his Samsung phone before fleeing,” said Kumar.

Manna suffered at least four stab wounds to his waist and shoulder. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre’s intensive care unit (ICU) for medical attention and is undergoing treatment, a police officer aware of the crime said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and common intention was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309, 311 and 3 at the police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and common intention was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309, 311 and 3 at the police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police identified the suspects as six minor boys living in the neighbourhoods in the vicinity and apprehended them within eight hours of the crime. As the involvement of six people was confirmed, dacoity charge was added to the case, DCP Kumar said.