6 men linked to Pak-based gang arrested; petrol bombs seized

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested six men from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, busting two modules linked to Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terror operative Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

Further arrests and recoveries are possible as the probe progresses. (Photo for representation)

The crackdown dismantled an alleged terror module and an illegal arms trafficking network associated with Bhatti, they said. Raids were conducted at multiple locations across the three states.

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Police said petrol bombs were used in the recent attack on the RSS office in Ranchi and investigators will examine whether any links exist between that incident and Bhatti’s network. No official confirmation has been made.

The investigation is at a preliminary stage, officials said, adding that the accused are being interrogated to gather more information. Further arrests and recoveries are possible as the probe progresses.

Firearms, petrol bombs and vehicles were seized during the raids. Investigators are examining the recovered material and working to establish the role of each accused. The probe is focused on uncovering the wider network, including its funding, logistics and operational links, police said.