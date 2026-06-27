62-yr-old stabbed to death by homeless man at Dhaula Kuan subway; held

New Delhi: A 62-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by a 48-year-old homeless man inside the Dhaula Kuan subway in southwest Delhi on Thursday morning, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Bihar’s Banka district, was arrested from the crime scene and booked under 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representative photo)

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The accused, a resident of Bihar’s Banka district, was arrested from the crime scene and booked under 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased was identified as Champai Ho, a resident of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that around 6.45am on Thursday, police received a call about an injured person lying on the subway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

Police found that Champai had arrived at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station from Jharkhand in a train and was slated to travel to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to resume his work as a mason. “Champai was crossing the subway to board a bus for Bhiwadi when the accused intercepted and stabbed him,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The footage of the CCTV installed inside the subway shows there was no confrontation between the two, and no attempt was made to rob the victim. We are interrogating the accused to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the murder,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The footage of the CCTV installed inside the subway shows there was no confrontation between the two, and no attempt was made to rob the victim. We are interrogating the accused to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the murder,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused had earlier worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi and had been living as a homeless person. He is married, and his wife and six children live separately in Bihar. The victim and the accused were strangers and had no prior acquaintance.