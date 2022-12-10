65-year-old man dead after bus rams into car on Ring Road

A 65-year-old man was killed after a bus rammed into his car on the Ring Road near Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium in central Delhi on Thursday morning.

The deceased man, Dhruv Narayan Singh, was travelling from Old Delhi railway station to Noida, police said. His 53-year-old sister-in-law, Kiran Singh, who is a homemaker residing in Noida and the complainant in the case, was driving the car, police said.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on Kiran’s complaint, on Thursday morning, she left her home with her daughter, Ishita Singh, in their WagonR car to pick up her brother-in-law from Old Delhi railway station. The deceased man was coming to meet them from his home in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

When they reached Salimgarh flyover and descended to Ring Road, a low-floor, non-air conditioned Delhi Transport Corporation bus coming from the Rajghat side took a left turn and rammed into their vehicle, the FIR stated. Dhruv Narayan, who was seated on the rear seat, sustained injuries, police said. Kiran rushed him to Lok Nayak hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A team from the local police station reached the accident site and removed both the vehicles with a crane, police officers said. The bus driver, Dinesh Kumar (38), was apprehended at the spot.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 and 304A at the IP Estate police station.

HT contacted Kiran over telephone to seek details about the accident, but she refused to comment saying she was not in a position to speak.

In 2021, 1,239 people lost their life in 2,016 road accidents in New Delhi. In 2020, 1,196 peopled died in 1,163 road accidents in the city.