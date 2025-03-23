65-year-old stabbed to death in north-west Delhi

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death and five others were injured on Friday after a fight between members of two families in a JJ colony in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur, police said. Both the families have been booked for murder, attempted murder, stone pelting and assault. According to police, the victim has been identified as Radhe Shyam. (Representational image)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Radhe Shyam, who is survived by his wife Kamla Devi, 58, and three children. Md Jamal, 44, and his son Md Irshad, 20, and three others have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Locals said the fight started with children in the neighbourhood, and the adults intervened, leading to stone pelting and gradually, assault.

Police said two people have been taken in custody.

Kamla said they had called the police twice on Friday but they didn’t help. “They pelted stones at us. This time, we had to lock our children on the first floor for their safety. After some time, my husband went out. He was only trying to stop the fight but Irshad killed him. Nobody came to help. We called autos but they refused to come. I had to walk for a kilometre or two and finally begged a two-wheeler rider to help us. My husband could have been saved,” she added.

Police said a call was received in the morning and the matter was resolved. However, in the evening, the two parties again started fighting.

DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “A dispute between two groups escalated into violence, resulting in five people being injured. Radhe Shyam was declared brought dead at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment. We have lodged a murder and a separate attempted murder case. Arrests will be made and legal action has been initiated.”