7 people detained after brawl in south Delhi club

The south district police on Saturday said they had detained seven people belonging to a club (restro-bar) in South Extension-1 and also took legal action against the establishment for allegedly stopping police personnel from entering to enquire about allegations of a quarrel.

The police said that an amplifier that was being used for playing music was also seized.

Six days ago, the police said, a case of molestation and sexual harassment was also registered against some bouncers of the club after a woman filed a complaint that she and her friends were assaulted by them following an argument over entry to the club. The woman in her complaint alleged that the bouncers tore her clothes and misbehaved with her. The woman made the call to the police at 2.14am on September 18. On the basis of her complaint and medical examination a case was registered and the bouncers in question were identified. However, all of them are absconding and raids were on to nab them, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

The DCP mentioned the facts about the two incidents involving the club and its bouncers in response to a query by a journalist regarding allegations of extortion against the police officers of the local police station made by the owner of the club.

“The allegations made by the club owner are being enquired,” said DCP Chowdhary.

According to the police, the club was in the news in 2019, when its owner, his son and other staffers allegedly assaulted and confined Delhi excise department officials who had arrived to search the premises.

“The officials were confined for several hours and they were rescued by the police. A case was registered and the club owner, his son and staffers were chargesheeted in that case,” added the DCP.

