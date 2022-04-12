Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste

Officials from various government bodies, such as the three MCDs, DDA, Delhi government, CPCB and NHAI, among others, were present at the review by the Union ministry of housing and urban development.
Image for representation (Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:14 AM IST
ByParas Singh, New Delhi

Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) further stated that the Centre has approved projects worth 776 crores to clear 25. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).

“It was also decided that MoHUA would deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms carried out in cities including at Delhi and share the best practices of incorporating high quality monitoring at sites,” said a statement issued by the Union ministry.

The three landfills in the national capital together hold over 28 million tonnes of legacy waste.

