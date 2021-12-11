Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 79-year-old woman found dead inside her house in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar
delhi news

79-year-old woman found dead inside her house in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

Police said the woman was apparently hit on her head with a brick and an FIR was registered at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under relevant sections.
An FIR was registered at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under relevant sections and an investigation is on to nab the culprit.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 09:33 PM IST
PTI |

A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside her house on Saturday afternoon in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kusum Singhal, they said, adding that the woman was apparently hit with a brick on her head.

According to police, Singhal’s husband had died a few years ago and she was living alone in the house. She had two daughters -- one of them lives in south Delhi with her husband, while the other one lives in Switzerland.

On Saturday afternoon, when her daughter was not able to reach her over the phone, she called a neighbour to check on her.

When the neighbour reached the residence of the deceased around 2.10 pm, he found Singhal lying on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a friendly entry. She was hit on the head with a brick. The household items were found dispersed, however, it is yet to be ascertained whether the accused robbed anything or not,” police said.

RELATED STORIES

An FIR was registered at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under relevant sections and an investigation is on to nab the culprit.

Police are checking CCTV footages of the area to get a clue about the incident, they said.

A post mortem will be conducted on Sunday, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP