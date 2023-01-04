81-yr-old Siddheshwara Swami laid to rest with state honours

Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swami, who passed away on Monday, was cremated with state honours on Tuesday night. The 81-year-old seer of the Jnanayogashrama in Vijayapura was suffering from age-related ailments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Siddheshwara Swami. “Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

CM Bommai in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddeshwar Swami ji of Vijayapura’s Jnanayogashram attaining Lingayaka (demise). The service of Seer who strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses is excellent and unique.” Stating that his departure is an irreparable loss to the state, he said, “I pray that the Lord gives strength to the devotees of the Seer throughout the country to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, several of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, among others, expressed grief over the seer’s demise.

Announcing the passing away of the seer who was known as “walking god” among his disciples, deputy commissioner of Vijayapura, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanava said he breathed his last at the ashram Monday evening.

A large number of devotees and followers had gathered on the Jnanayogashrama premises to pay their last respects and many of them were inconsolable. The seer has devotees and followers spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states as well.

The Vijayapura district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and government offices on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the departed and to facilitate the public to offer their final respects.

According to the ashram, the final rites of the seer will be performed as per his wishes which he had recorded on ‘Guru Purnima’ day of 2014.

Swamiji has written several books on Upanishads, Gita, Sharana philosophy and general spirituality. Some of his major works are Siddhanta Shikhamani, Allamaprabhu’s Vachana Nirvachana, Bhagavad Chintana (Reflections of the Divine). He has also written books in English.

