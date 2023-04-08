84% consumers opt for power subsidy in Delhi

Over 4.9 million of the 5.8 domestic power consumers have opted in for power subsidies in the Capital till April 6 this year, according to a power department document. The total number of consumers who opted in for the voluntary subsidy scheme amounts to 84.1%.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and power minister Atishi(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Delhi electricity subsidy halves year-on-year to ₹1,644 crore

According to the document, 4.93 million consumers applied for power subsidies till April 6. The BSES distribution companies (discoms) — BRPL and BYPL — received 2,464,641 (93.2% of total consumers) and 1,133,726 (75.2% of total consumers) requests to opt in, respectively. BRPL supplies electricity in south and west Delhi, while BYPL supplies power in east Delhi.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power in north Delhi, has received 1,324,518 (79.4% of total consumers) requests for power subsidies. The New Delhi Municipal Council, which supplies power to NDMC areas, received 16,538 (34.1% of total consumers) requests.

The Delhi government, in October 2022, made it mandatory for consumers to opt-in to avail the subsidy, ending the default free electricity of up to 200 units per month and 50% subsidy on power bills up to 400 units a month regardless of load factor. The 4.93 million consumers will continue to get the subsidy till March 31, 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The power opt-in scheme was implemented in Delhi in October 2022 as the government said many people who could afford to pay electricity bills did not want to get power subsidies. “So far, around 16% of people have not opted for power subsidy, but it cannot be said that they have given up the subsidy. The opt-in scheme will remain open always and those who have not opted in yet may do so whenever they want,” said a power department official.

A power department official said all those who have opted in for subsidy till March 31 need not opt in again. “The scheme is designed for an annual subscription, which means that, once in a financial year the consumers have to opt-in for subsidies. The government, however, recently decided that all those who have applied for the subsidy will get it by default till the same date next year. Those applying for the subsidy after March 31 will get the subsidy from next month,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab cleared entire power subsidy bill of ₹20,200 cr: Mann

The above-quoted official said the scheme is still open. “A consumer who has not applied for power subsidy till now, but wants to apply for it in April can do it. But in that case, the consumer will have to pay the April bill and will be eligible for the subsidy from May,” said the official.