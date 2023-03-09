8,550 challans on Holi, Shab-e-Barat in Delhi

The Delhi traffic police issued at least 8,550 challans to people for breaking different traffic rules during Shab-e-Barat and Holi this year, the highest in the last four years. According to official data, most of these challans were issued for lack of helmets, triple riding and drunken driving.

Delhi traffic police personnel check for drink driving on Wednesday, the day of Holi. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In comparison, traffic police issued 3,167 challans on Shab-e-Barat and Holi in 2022, 3,134 in 2021 and 4,918 in 2020, according to data.

SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic), said that special checking teams, comprising 2,792 traffic police personnel, were stationed at different locations in Delhi to take action against people violating traffic rules during Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

“The traffic police issued 908 challans on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 (Shab-e-Barat) and 7,643 challans on March 8 (Holi). On Holi, we issued 559 challans for drink driving, 698 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 3,410 for rider/pillion rider without using helmet, 312 for driving without a seat belt, 215 for tinted glass and 2,449 for other traffic violations. Similarly, on Shab-e-Barat, the traffic police issued 70 challans for drink driving, 109 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 438 for rider/pillion rider not using a helmet, 22 for driving without a seat belt, 42 for tinted glass and 227 for other traffic violations,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He attributed the rise in the number of challans to better vigilance by traffic police. “The number is the highest in the last four years mainly because of the proactive approach of traffic police personnel deployed at different locations in the city. They were keeping a constant vigil on traffic rules’ violators. Joint checking against drink driving was undertaken by Delhi Traffic Police, PCR and local staff of respective police stations,” he said.

He added that the presence of policemen at strategic locations and strict traffic enforcement also resulted in a reduction in the number of fatal accidents on the day of Holi---five were reported from the national capital as compared to nine in 2022. “Even the total number of accidents reduced to 12 this year. It more than double-26-- in 2022,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Delhi police spokesperson, meanwhile said the total number of PCR calls received during Shab-e-Barat and Holi this year was 2,340 and 5,937. “Total preventive actions taken during Shab-e-Barat and Holi were 4,056 and 5,199. Police registered six cases during Shab-e-Barat and 36 cases during Holi,” the spokesperson said.