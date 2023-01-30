88-yr-old woman living alone found murdered in Delhi, robbery suspected: Police

An 88-year-old woman living alone was allegedly found murdered at her home in Karawal Nagar Extension in northeast Delhi by unidentified persons who ransacked the house and made away with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees on Sunday, police said.

A case of murder and robbery was registered at the Dayalpur police station. Multiple teams of northeast district police were formed to identify and nab the perpetrators, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Sunday around 9am, the Dayalpur police station received a call that an elderly woman living in house number 80 in Gali No-4 of Karawal Nagar Extension was not responding.

A police team reached there and found the senior citizen woman lying dead.

“The house was ransacked. The crime scene was cordoned off. The entire house was inspected by crime spot inspection team and forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Accordingly, a case of murder and robbery was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 and 392, “said DCP Sain.

The police said the elderly woman was living alone as her husband had expired and their three sons are settled elsewhere.

Investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood to identify people who had visited the woman before her murder.

