8-year-old girl dies as e-rickshaw overturns after hitting biker in NE Delhi

An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday morning after an e-rickshaw carrying a group of schoolchildren overturned in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area, police said. A video grab of the overturned e-rickshaw. (HT Photo)

According to investigators, the accident occurred around 7.35am near Maujpur Chowk when the e-rickshaw collided with a bike and toppled over. The bike rider also fell to the ground and sustained injuries.

Police said the children were trapped under the overturned vehicle, but the driver fled the spot immediately and has yet to be arrested. A purported video of the incident shows the rickshaw colliding with the bike before overturning, as locals rushed to rescue the children.

A resident said three children and a teacher were inside the rickshaw. “All of them were rescued by locals, but the eight-year-old, who was seated on the side, sustained serious injuries,” the resident said.

The girl was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said, “At the hospital, the girl’s father told us that his wife and younger child were accompanying their 8-year-old daughter to a private school in Shahdara. On the way, they hailed an e-rickshaw. Before reaching Maujpur Chowk, the vehicle overturned. While the child was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to injuries. Taking advantage of the chaos, the driver managed to flee.”

Police have registered a case against the driver under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jafrabad police station. Teams are working to trace and arrest him.

Family members said the mother and daughter had taken the rickshaw as they were running late for school. They alleged that the driver was speeding and driving recklessly in a zigzag manner.