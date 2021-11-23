9 women SHOs set a new Delhi Police benchmark

For inspector Poonam Pareek, 55, the recent elevation as a station house officer (SHOs) in Delhi Police, is more than just a new posting. “It’s important for me not only because I’ve been posted as SHO at Vivek Vihar police station. Instead, it is a matter of pride that as many as nine women officers like me have got key role in active policing. In my 26-odd years’ service in Delhi Police, I have never seen so many women SHOs serving at the same time,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Kamini Gupta, SHO of Badarpur police station, described it as “breaking of a big glass ceiling”.

“We are no longer being relegated to ‘side-lined’ posts just because we are women,” she said.

Before this, the highest number of women SHOs in Delhi, serving at the same time, was five in May 1986, according to Delhi Police data.

The change was effected after a reshuffle in the ranks by Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana in September. In addition to the police station in-charges, six women IPS officers are currently serving as deputy commissioners (DCPs) in different districts.

There are 15 police districts in Delhi, each headed by a DCP. Police officers such as assistant commissioners of police and inspectors(head of police stations) report to the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (east), said, “Nine women SHOs serving at the same time is a milestone. Women have been kept away from such important field jobs for far too long.”

DCP (south), Benita Mary Jaiker, said one of the critical areas where women in law enforcement can make a difference is addressing violence against women and sex crimes. “For example, in sexual assault cases, the survivors feel it easier to talk to a woman officer. But that can’t always happen because there aren’t enough women in the department,” she said.

Of the 80,000 personnel in the Delhi Police, there are about 7,400 women officers. Currently, special commissioner Sundari Nanda is the second senior most officer after commissioner Asthana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Retired Delhi Police commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma said such postings would encourage young women to join law-enforcement services. Sharma, who has also served as the director general of Uttar Pradesh Police and the Border Security Force, said, “Giving challenging jobs to women officers will not only help the police to assert a people-friendly image, but also inspire young girls to join the law enforcement services.”

Asthana said the time has come to move away from tokenism and ensure that women get a central role in the police -- “a role that affords them equality of opportunity, and which is free from stereotypical gender bias”.

“A gender-diverse force is a must for creating a safe and secure environment for women and achieving the larger national development goals. Since women are more sensitive to problems being faced by others, they often approach and solve problems from a different perspective than their male counterparts. Also, the women officers can help improve police-community relations. Female officers are less authoritarian in their approach, rely less on physical force and are more effective communicators,” the Delhi Police chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supreme Court senior advocate Geeta Luthra said it is a “great first” for the city police. “Women are now being recognised through selection, competitive examinations, and are respected in official power positions. But, greater respect and acknowledgment is required in the unorganised or even professional spheres, where the workspace is competitive, but without the strength of official government or judicial positions,” she said.