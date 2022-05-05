91% in Capital feel BJP orchestrates riots, says AAP survey

As assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it has conducted a survey in Delhi and 91% of the 1.15 million respondents believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “orchestrates riots and promotes hooliganism”.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP senior leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked three questions to gauge their opinion about the BJP, Congress and the AAP.

“To the question,”which party has the maximum number of goons and loafers”, 89% of respondents said the BJP, while 5% responded Congress and 2% said AAP; 4% replied “others”,” said Sisodia.

The third question, Sisodia said, was which party has the highest number of decent, educated and honest people. Sisodia claimed that 73% said AAP, while 15% said Congress.

He said only 10% said BJP and 2% said “others”.

“So the results of the survey have completely exposed the BJP. Other than hooliganism and engineering riots, they (BJP) do nothing. They don’t talk about schools, hospitals, employment or price rise,” the AAP leader said.

The AAP, on April 21, launched a nationwide survey seeking public response about the party, its opponents the saffron party and the Congress. The AAP is yet to share the results of this nationwide survey.

Terming Sisodia’s findings “baseless and unfounded”, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta asked why Sisodia was shying away from making public a survey of 1.15 million people done in two weeks.

“His survey and statement are similar to saying “we are the witness, lawyer, judge and jury”. The BJP needs no certificate from the leader of a party that is running on the support of goondas and rioters. He needs to be reminded that the main accused in the Delhi riots, former councillor Tahir Husain, is an AAP councillor while MLA Amantullah Khan was involved in getting the then chief secretary beaten up after calling the civil servant to the CM’s residence. AAP’s Gurugram leader Nisha Singh is behind jail for being involved in violence,” Gupta said.