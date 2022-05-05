91% in Capital feel BJP orchestrates riots, says AAP survey
As assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it has conducted a survey in Delhi and 91% of the 1.15 million respondents believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “orchestrates riots and promotes hooliganism”.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP senior leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked three questions to gauge their opinion about the BJP, Congress and the AAP.
“To the question,”which party has the maximum number of goons and loafers”, 89% of respondents said the BJP, while 5% responded Congress and 2% said AAP; 4% replied “others”,” said Sisodia.
The third question, Sisodia said, was which party has the highest number of decent, educated and honest people. Sisodia claimed that 73% said AAP, while 15% said Congress.
He said only 10% said BJP and 2% said “others”.
“So the results of the survey have completely exposed the BJP. Other than hooliganism and engineering riots, they (BJP) do nothing. They don’t talk about schools, hospitals, employment or price rise,” the AAP leader said.
The AAP, on April 21, launched a nationwide survey seeking public response about the party, its opponents the saffron party and the Congress. The AAP is yet to share the results of this nationwide survey.
Terming Sisodia’s findings “baseless and unfounded”, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta asked why Sisodia was shying away from making public a survey of 1.15 million people done in two weeks.
“His survey and statement are similar to saying “we are the witness, lawyer, judge and jury”. The BJP needs no certificate from the leader of a party that is running on the support of goondas and rioters. He needs to be reminded that the main accused in the Delhi riots, former councillor Tahir Husain, is an AAP councillor while MLA Amantullah Khan was involved in getting the then chief secretary beaten up after calling the civil servant to the CM’s residence. AAP’s Gurugram leader Nisha Singh is behind jail for being involved in violence,” Gupta said.
North civic body seals 14 unlicensed meat shops, most of them in Old Delhi
The veterinary department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook a drive on Wednesday to shut unlicensed meat shops in its jurisdiction and 14 such outlets were sealed and around half a tonne of meat and others goods seized, officials said. Ten of the shops that were shut are in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone, three in Narela zone and one in Rohini zone, said officials.
West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this. When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons.
Delhi: Rain brings relief to parched city
Dark grey clouds saved the capital's residents from another day of sweltering heat on Wednesday and, by evening, they had given way to rain and even hail in parts of Delhi. Gusty winds of speeds of up to 50km per hour further aided in cooling down the city, India Meteorological Department officials said. Areas such as Rohini and Pitampura also reported brief hail activity post noon, the IMD said.
Two girls among 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu
Two girls were among three persons reported dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu region while the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored following brief disruption on Wednesday. Intermittent mild rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day, bringing relief from the heatwave which was prevalent in some parts of the UT. SDRF and police teams were deployed to trace Damin Sheikh, 12. However, the boy remained missing when reports last poured in.
It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu
Congress' newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday. The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. Sukhu's supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan.
