A breath of fresh air at DU freshers’

Published on Nov 30, 2022

With the new batch of freshers starting their classes at Delhi Universities, colleges indulged in some fun-filled fresher parties with exciting themes ranging from filmi to pop culture.

The Political Science department of Hindu College introduced non-binary titles like ‘Mx’ and gender-neutral ones like ‘The Charming One’, and ‘The Entertainer’.
ByMrinalini Kaushik, New Delhi

As a new batch of freshers finally starts college offline, freshers’ parties across the university gave off a sign of the fun and exciting things to come. From filmi and pop culture themed freshers to formal orientations — starry-eyed freshers were over the moon after being cooped up at home the past two years. The celebrations took a particularly progressive turn this time.

For instance, the Political Science department of Hindu College introduced non-binary titles (‘Mx’ and gender-neutral ones like ‘The Charming One’, and ‘The Entertainer’) with the theme being lookalikes of famous personalities. “It was a very inclusive move, especially in today’s world, where you can’t just assume someone’s orientation or identity,” said Chetna Rani, a first-year student who attended the event.

An equally fun theme awaited students at Lady Shri Ram College. Nyonika Katiyar, a journalism first-year, said, “Our freshers’ theme was hippie. I went through my mum’s closet to get scarves and headbands. The whole vibe was really great with music. I remember the first day I came to LSR, and it was filled with people, very daunting for a person who has not been to even school for two years — everything had been online. Just seeing that many people was intimidating at first but after the freshers’ got done... You realise that you are part of that crowd.”

“The atmosphere is absolutely delightful for me, everyone is jolly excited, and we still haven’t gotten out of the honeymoon phase yet,” said Subhankari Mallick, Sociology (Hons) at Miranda House. “When I first entered Miranda on the orientation day, with that iconic aesthetic picture (the college crest) at the entrance and those red bricks, it was a dream come true moment for me,” she added.

