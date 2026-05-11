A day later, boy who killed 15-year-old held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, police on Sunday apprehended a 17-year-old boy and seized the knife used in the crime, officials said.

According to police, the accused, a 17-year-old CCL (child in conflict with law), allegedly had an ongoing dispute with the boy. (Photo for representation)

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According to police, the accused, a 17-year-old CCL (child in conflict with law), allegedly had an ongoing dispute with the boy.

“At the instance of the suspect, the weapon of offence was also recovered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident and whether others were involved,” a police officer said.

Late Saturday evening, the New Usmanpur police station received notification from JPC Hospital about the admission of an injured 15-year-old boy, who was declared dead on arrival.

According to investigators, the boy’s family members had taken him to the hospital. Police said a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, was registered at New Usmanpur police station and an investigation was initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior officers said multiple teams were formed to identify and trace the accused. The team analysed local inputs and questioned several persons during the course of the investigation, which led them to the 17-year-old, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officers said multiple teams were formed to identify and trace the accused. The team analysed local inputs and questioned several persons during the course of the investigation, which led them to the 17-year-old, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has triggered a shock in the locality, with families expressing concern over the growing involvement of juveniles in violent crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has triggered a shock in the locality, with families expressing concern over the growing involvement of juveniles in violent crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s brother, 20, said that the accused boy had slapped him on Thursday evening. “I went and told my younger brother about it. He then went to the boy (accused) to question why he slapped me, and the boy stabbed him at least seven times” the brother said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s brother, 20, said that the accused boy had slapped him on Thursday evening. “I went and told my younger brother about it. He then went to the boy (accused) to question why he slapped me, and the boy stabbed him at least seven times” the brother said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said they are also examining the background of the dispute between the two teenagers and gathering CCTV footage from nearby areas to piece together the movement of the accused and the victim before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are also examining the background of the dispute between the two teenagers and gathering CCTV footage from nearby areas to piece together the movement of the accused and the victim before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The apprehended CCL has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

Police said the 15-year-old’s body was handed over to the family on Sunday following a post-mortem examination.

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