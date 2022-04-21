A ‘lit’ fest: One for the books

As Delhi University (DU) fests go offline, youngsters have found space for their passions and talents, from dance, drama and music to food and more. And a wholesome treat for bibliophiles was the offline edition of Bibliotheca, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies’ (SSCBS) annual literary fest. The events ranged from slam poetry and open mic to film screenings, a human library and even a blind dating event based on literary interests! There were also bookstalls for students to pick up a new read.

Ever wondered what a book would say if you had questions after turning the last page? Herere, you could, as a library of human books — Hearsay — kept students engaged with interesting life stories and anecdotes. Srishti Taneja, a human book titled Vision of Glory, shared how she strove to shine in the cut-throat corporate world despite having an incurable eye disease. “It was my first time sharing my story as a book. It’d be great if my experiences can help someone and give them hope,” shares Taneja.

Ringing with finger snaps of listeners amid dim lighting and floor seating was Khwaab, a trilingual slam poetry contest. Participants shared compositions on womanhood, love, loss and even personal battles and dark periods in their life.

From a dating event based on literary interests to poignant poetry slam and a library of humans, the literary fest saw myriad emotions. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Another highlight of the fest was the blind dating event. The literary society played Cupid, pairing up participants based on a pop culture quiz taken beforehand. “A chocolate to share, supplies to draw your date, 21 questions to ask... we made sure people had enough ways to break the ice. Some dates worked out, some didn’t, but it was fun,” says Diksha Bhargava, a student of SSCBS and lit soc member.

And cute was how Srishti, a young student, described her experience with the blind date, as she shares,“We didn’t know each other, so it was a completely blind date. We’re not even from the same college. But it was great and cute! Maybe I’d be friends with him, or maybe this could develop into something. Who knows!”

