A protest venue with fences, lack of access: Residents weigh traffic and access concerns as Burari Ground becomes protest venue

On most days, Burari Ground is little more than a vast, nondescript expanse that thousands of commuters cross without a second glance beside the Outer Ring Road. For residents of north Delhi’s neighbourhoods, however, the sprawling ground has long been a free, open space to play cricket, fly kites, learn to drive or simply escape the crush of the city. Now, with Delhi Police designating it as one of three new venues for protests, that everyday life faces an uncertain future.

Spread across nearly 23 hectares, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-owned ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, was notified on Monday as an alternative protest site. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Spread across nearly 23 hectares, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-owned ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, was notified on Monday as an alternative protest site after police de-notified Jantar Mantar. Located around 18km by road from Jantar Mantar, it is more than twice as far from the Capital’s protest hub as the crow flies.

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The ground lies alongside the Outer Ring Road, with the Nirankari Sarovar complex on one side. Burari and Majlis Park are the closest metro stations. Its expanse has served residents of Burari, Gopalpur village, Mukundpur, Nirankari Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, Kingsway Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar and Azadpur – neighbourhoods where accessible open spaces are increasingly precious.

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{{^usCountry}} For years, the ground has accommodated a mix of activities, often simultaneously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, the ground has accommodated a mix of activities, often simultaneously. {{/usCountry}}

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Children and adults play cricket, football and gilli-danda, while driving learners practise on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and even heavy vehicles. Kite-flyers, physical training groups and cattle grazing on the grass are also familiar sights. All of it has been available without an entry fee, despite the absence of basic facilities such as proper pitches, toilets and lighting.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar denotification as protest site based on Supreme Court orders: Delhi Police tells high court

“As there are no big open spaces available in our neighbourhood, Burari Ground has remained our favourite playground to play various outdoor games since childhood. This one ground provides free space for multiple activities all the time,” said Mohammad Adil, a 32-year-old electrician from Mukundpur, who was playing gilli-danda with seven friends.

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“On weekends, the ground remains nearly filled with 40-50 groups playing cricket, football, gilli-danda and other games,” he said.

Location of the new protest site

A playground behind a fence

But as HT found during a visit on Tuesday, the ground has already started to change. Over the past few days, locals said access has been restricted, with barbed-wire fencing put up along its perimeter and wide pits dug at entry points to prevent vehicles from entering. Driving learners have been among those affected.

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There were waterlogged patches, uneven surfaces and a mix of tarred and unpaved tracks across the ground. Around 25-30 children and adults were playing different spots. A handful of two-wheelers and scooters were still visible, while people said vehicle access for driving practice had been stopped.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar’s changing place in Delhi’s protest map

Two guards from the Nirankari Mission were informing visitors about the restrictions. Sanjay Chaudhary, one of the guards, said people continued to approach the gates in the hope of entering. “As three sides of the Burari Ground have been fenced with barbed wires, people try to enter the space through our gates. Since morning, I have turned away 20 people, who wanted to access the ground to learn driving. We told them our gates are permanently closed,” he said.

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Some residents linked the fencing to security concerns following last month’s Aastha Kunj Park gang-rape case, while others viewed it as preparation for the ground’s new role. The reason for the restrictions could not be independently established.

The proposed change has drawn mixed reactions. For some, the prospect of large demonstrations raises concerns about losing one of the few accessible recreational spaces in the area.

Others said the biggest concern is the impact on the already congested Outer Ring Road corridor, a key route for people travelling through north Delhi. Growing residential development and a rising population have added to pressure on the road, they said.

“The Outer Ring Road is a key corridor. Due to rise in the local real estate leading to increased population, the route remains congested for a large part of the day,” said Sahil Mahlawat, a 22-year-old Kingsway Camp resident. Large numbers of protesters arriving in vehicles could worsen traffic during peak hours, he added.

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Also Read | Jantar Mantar gone, Delhi's 3 new protest sites come with cost, booking, distance woes

Prashant Chauhan, who runs a grocery shop in Sant Nagar, Burari, was more optimistic. “When people in large numbers gather in an area, they need food, water, transport and other basic services. Small shopkeepers and vendors could benefit from the additional footfall,” he said.

The ground has previously been proposed as a venue for demonstrations. During the farmers’ protests of 2024-25, authorities offered it as a possible location, but farmers’ unions rejected the proposal, calling it an “open jail”. They argued that its fenced-off, outlying location would isolate demonstrators from public view and diminish the impact of their agitation.

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That concern is likely to resurface as Burari takes on its new role. Unlike Jantar Mantar, which is close to central Delhi and the institutions protesters seek to address, the ground sits well away from the Capital’s administrative heart.