AAP accuses MCDs of not disposing of biomedical waste properly; not true, says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) were failing in the collection and disposal of medical waste from the residences of home isolated Covid-19 patients.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and accused the AAP of engaging in “blame game” during a crisis.

“The BJP is failing in Covid-19 management in every aspect. The BJP-led MCDs are failing to ensure that waste is collected and disposed of from residences of home isolated Covid-19 patients. More than 37,000 people are in home isolation. There is a massive risk of the disease spreading if the waste is not taken care of at the earliest. Only the BJP will be responsible if things go south,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP leader in charge of municipal affairs.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for the management of Covid-19 biomedical waste says refuse from patients’ houses must be collected daily, in colour-coded and sealed bags, to prevent any spread of infection. Household biomedical waste has to be put in yellow bags. And, in every locality, it has to be done separately. In Delhi, the MCDs are in charge of the waste collection and disposal.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are baseless allegations. The AAP is engaging in a blame game to hide their own failure in Covid-19 management. All three MCDs have been properly collecting and disposing of waste from the residences of home isolated patients since the beginning of the pandemic, and as per guidelines. The MCDs have also started a helpline for waste collection, the number of which is shared with patients in home isolation. Mr Pathak’s comments are an insult to the sanitation workers who are risking their lives to do their jobs.”