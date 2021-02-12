AAP accuses north civic body mayor of forging documents to occupy land, BJP hits back

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Friday demanded the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and north Delhi municipal corporation’s mayor Jai Prakash, accusing him of forging documents and “illegally occupying” a land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Prakash dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

“North corporation mayor Jai Prakash has shown fake documents regarding the illegal occupation of DUSIB land. The AAP has decided not to participate in any proceedings of the BJP-ruled North Delhi municipal corporation until he resigns. The BJP should also suspend him from the party for corruption,” said Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all the three municipal corporations.

Prakash dismissed that allegation as “baseless” and said that his son is the legal custodian of the concerned property in Sadar Bazar and has all necessary documents.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor too countered the AAP’s allegations by saying, “The AAP has failed in governance and so they are trying to malign image of BJP leaders ahead of municipal polls next year with such lies and baseless allegations. Never before in Delhi have political leaders of a party stooped down so low. They will have to face consequences in the 2022 municipal polls.”