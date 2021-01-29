AAP amends party rules at council meet
- The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday passed six amendments in the party constitution in its national council meeting held in Delhi – the first after it won the Delhi assembly elections in February 2020 with a majority of 62 out of 70 seats.
Sisodia said, “The amendments would help the party grow across states.”
The new amendments allow the party to induct recruits and give them election tickets irrespective of the number of people in their families who have contested elections. They prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain, and allow interim appointment of office bearers by national and state executives in case of sudden vacancies, said Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a press conference after the meeting.
Sharing a list of amendments passed on Thursday, Sisodia said, “District level units of the party will now be considered as its primary units, instead of booth-level units under the old clauses, and MPs and MLAs of the party will by default become members of the national council and the concerned state council, so that they can contribute to the party’s growth without any delay.”
He added, “Also, party members will have full permission to take up concerns about the party, behaviour of other members, or criticise the leadership in designated communication forums of the party, but they cannot do that outside those forums or in public domain… We have also decided that from now on the state council or the national council meeting can take place virtually and it will be valid.”
“Earlier, there was a clause in the party’s constitution that said two people from the same family cannot fight the election. This rule will be only valid for the existing members of the AAP. But we are witnessing that many new leaders are joining our party whose two family members have contested elections. In such cases, the party has decided to allow such people to join, contest elections and work for the AAP. The amendment would apply to new recruits,” he added.
There is a clause in the party’s constitution which says that no member will hold the same post as an office-bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each. However, party convener Arvind Kejriwal has held the same position for two terms which ended in April 2019, but it was extended for one year in view of the Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly elections. But in 2020, the national council meeting could not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: His night vigil
- Glimpsing into the work shift of Arvind Kumar — a showroom guard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court suspends MLA Bharti’s conviction and sentencing in assault case
- The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital
- The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Delhi CS to monitor Yamuna rejuvenation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP amends party rules at council meet
- The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Tikri border, farmers take out a ‘tiranga rally’
- At least 394 policemen were injured in violence at different spots in the city during the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest
- Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Red Fort, crowd tried snatching guns from two cops: FIR
- Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur
- Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
- The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police
- Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for sixth straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need at least 3 to 5 years to upgrade sewage treatment plants: Delhi government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox