AAP attacks MCD on ‘slow pace’ of clearing landfills

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the slow pace of landfill clearing project through biomining and remediation.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that BJP is incapable of running the MCD and clearing the garbage mountains. “BJP-ruled MCD has failed in clearing garbage mountains of Delhi. Only 58 lakh metric tonne garbage got cleared in 15 years of BJP reign and 280 lakh metric tonne garbage yet to be cleared. MCD’s own documents exposed its incompetence in clearing garbage,” Pathak said.

The MLA from Rajinder Nagar said that at current pace it will take 200 years to get rid of garbage mountains. “It is extremely baffling that BJP could clear merely 58 lakh metric tons garbage despite spending a whopping 1,200 crore in the process. Aam Aadmi Party demands that MCD elections be held at the earliest so that the new government can work in tandem with the people of Delhi to get rid of garbage mountains once and for all,” he added. He alleged that MCD is wasting the hard earned money of tax payers in Delhi. “As per the current pace, it will take them more than 200 years to clear this garbage. They are having a troubled time running the MCD, and they have reduced it to a project of gobbling money,” Pathak alleged.

Biomining project to clear the three garbage mounds on the periphery of Delhi was started in October 2019 as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal. The trommelling and bio-mining of mixed legacy waste leads to separation of various components by sieving inert materials and construction waste-boulders, fractions of soil, organic matter, combustibles--plastic, clothes, etc. While the waste fractions vary, the trommeling leads to 60-70% of inert material and 10-15% of RDF combustibles while the rest is considered to construction & demolition waste and moisture. Delhi’s three landfills have around 280 lakh tons of legacy waste.

The project has seen multiple deadline revisions. Operationalized in 1980s-90s, the three over-saturated dump-sites pose substantial hurdles including fresh garbage dumping, lack of space for dumping processed inert materials, monsoon slowdown to fund crunch faced by the municipal corporation of Delhi. The new LG of Delhi VK Saxena has set a new ambitious deadline for clearing all three landfills--Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur-- in next 16 months

MCD refutes false allegations regarding waste disposal at landfill sites

MCD spokesperson said: “Municipal corporation of Delhi refutes baseless allegations made against it regarding slow disposal of garbage at landfill sites. MCD would like to make it clear that it has cleared 58 lakhs MT of legacy waste from all three landfill sites in 2.5 years and not in 15 years as claimed. Further, the expenditure incurred towards disposal of legacy waste is less than 25% of the claimed expenditure of ₹1200 crore. MCD is expediting the process of waste removal by awarding integrated tenders of all three landfill sites. Once the integrated tender is allotted, it will give a major fillip to waste disposal from the landfills. The Corporation would like to underline that it has fixed a target of two to three years to clear the legacy waste and it is working whole-heartedly towards this goal.”

