AAP, BJP row over voter ‘deletions’ in RK Puram

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that large scale voter deletion is being carried out in the RK Puram assembly constituency and that applications to remove over 3,800 voters’ names -- 1,800 of these purportedly bonafide -- were filed there “targeting booths where the AAP had previously won.” Sanjay Singh (Hindustan Times)

The allegations were made by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a press conference.

An official in the Delhi CEO’s office said that no such applications for mass deletion of voters have been received, and no exercise to delete the names from the voters’ list is underway.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP also claimed the allegations as baseless.

Last week, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP has sought the deletion of 11,000 voters, mostly bonafide, in Delhi’s Shahdara assembly constituency, calling it a threat to democracy. BJP and the election commission officials had stated the allegations were baseless.

“After the Lok Sabha elections in May, a summary revision voter list was released on October 28. This list detailed the electoral roll for the constituency and included information about numerous applications filed to delete voters’ names. Our current MLA from RK Puram, Parmila Tokas, found that 3,800 applications had already been submitted to delete voters’ names,” the MP said on Tuesday, adding that after checking, 1,800 from the list are long-time residents of their respective locations and are legitimate voters.

“Booths numbered 100, 98, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 are the booths where voter names are being deleted,” Singh said.

The official from the Delhi CEO’s office, requesting anonymity, said, “All the applications with details received for deletion of voters are uploaded on the website of the CEO office and any deletion takes place only after giving proper opportunity of hearing to the voters concerned.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said that the allegations shows the AAP’s growing fear of defeat. “Arvind Kejriwal knows that AAP will suffer a massive blow of defeat because people know that his government has done nothing in the last five years other than corruption. It is unfortunate that AAP is dragging the sanctity of the election commission work into its dirty politics,” Kapoor said.

The AAP on Monday filed a complaint with all electoral registration officers (EROs) in Delhi over the alleged “secret deletion” of voters’ names from electoral rolls which the party claimed is being done by the opposition ahead of the February 2025 assembly elections. The complaint was filed by party leader Pankaj Gupta, who demanded immediate action to halt any further alleged voter deletions across Delhi, citing procedural violations and the potential undermining of the recent Summary Revision exercise.