AAP burns ‘effigies’ of services ordinance in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party legislators on Wednesday evening held protests in their respective assembly constituencies against the central government’s ordinance on services, with party workers burning effigies of the ordinance, which they claimed is an attempt by the Union government to “snatch away the rights” of the people of Delhi. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh with party workers during the protest at Tilak Nagar Market on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the AAP, and said that the protests have revealed the “anarchic face” of Delhi’s ruling party.

The ordinance, passed by the Centre on May 19, introduced a series of amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) or GNCTD Act, 1991 to strengthen the position of the lieutenant governor (LG) in being the final authority in deciding matters relating to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. It essentially negates a top court’s authoritative ruling from May 11 giving complete executive and legislative control over bureaucracy to the Delhi government.

AAPs Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar said the ordinance has caused widespread anger among the people of Delhi and Centre should take it back.

“Central government should leave its dictatorial attitude and allow the elected government to carry out its work,” Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said.

Slamming the protests, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “The anarchic face of AAP came to the fore once again today when their MLAs burnt effigies of the ordinance… AAP had announced last week that it would burn copies of the ordinance in its office, but shortly afterwards cancelled the programme, saying that the Delhi government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on this issue… It is beyond understanding why the AAP has taken a U-turn today after reposing faith in the Supreme Court to postpone the programme.”