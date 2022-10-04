AAP burns effigies of trash, says BJP has turned Delhi into a city of garbage

With city moving forward towards the delimitation of wards and possibility of elections in a few months, the Aam Admi Party on Tuesday held a series of protests by burning effigies symbolising the ‘BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan’ at hundreds of places on Dussehra eve.

Senior AAP functionaries said that party put up symbolic effigies of the BJP administered garbage crisis in Delhi. The protest saw the presence of hundreds of party volunteers along with AAP MLAs including Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjeev Jha among others.

Kalkaji MLA Atishi said said BJP has been at the helm of affairs in MCD for the past 15 years and they have turned Delhi into a city of garbage. “When someone enters Delhi, three humongous garbage mountains welcome them. They are causing a lot of pollution and there is already one garbage mountain in Okhla and BJP-ruled MCD is planning to create a new garbage mountain in its vicinity.”

She added that if AAP comes to power in MCD, Delhi will become garbage free.

MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP has ruled the MCD for past 15 years and the only gift they have given to the people of Delhi during their reign is garbage. “all around Delhi garbage is littered everywhere. As if it was already not enough to have 3 garbage mountains in Delhi that BJP is gearing up to create 16 more garbage mountains. This is a symbolic protest against the issue of garbage mismanagement in Delhi because of the BJP-ruled MCD,” he added. The party has claimed that such symbolic protests were held at 3500 locations in the city.

AAP MLA from Burari Sanjeev Jha torched an effigy at Tiranga Chowk of Nathu Colony in Burari. Jha stated that the central government released a Swachhta Survey in which Delhi has fared poorly.” Delhi is the capital of the country and we can still see garbage littered on every street and corner of the city. We are burning an effigy of BJP’s garbage crisis and holding a symbolic protest against MCD. The AAP and the people of Delhi unanimously agree that MCD has given nothing except garbage to Delhi,” he added.

The MCD did not comment on the protest.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that its sad that Aam Aadmi Party leaders have no respect for Hindu beliefs. By using trash & garbage in effigies the AAP leaders have hurt the spirit of the pious festival.

Leaders like Durgesh Pathak & Ms. Atishi are in habit of claiming that they have bettered several services in Delhi while the truth is that last 8 years of Kejriwal Government have inundated every department in corruption and as if ever they get power in MCD they will create new records of corruption.